Germany stops approving war weapons exports to Israel

Germany has put a hold on new exports of weapons of war to Israel while it deals with legal challenges, according to a Reuters analysis of data and a source close to the Economy Ministry.

Last year, Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth 326.5 million Euros ($363.5 million), including military equipment and war weapons, a 10-fold increase from 2022, according to data from the Economy Ministry, which approves export licences.

However, approvals have dropped this year, with only 14.5 million Euros’ worth granted from January to 21 August, according to data provided by the Economy Ministry in response to a parliamentary question.

Of this, the “weapons of war” category accounted for only 32,449 Euros.

A source close to the Ministry cited a senior government official as saying it had stopped work on approving export licences for arms to Israel pending a resolution of legal cases arguing that such exports from Germany breached humanitarian law.

The Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

MP/PR