About 200 ships, boats to take part in Russian Navy Day parad

Naval parades, which are expected to showcase up to 200 ships and boats, will be held on July 28 in St. Petersburg, at the home bases of the Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla and at the naval task force’s base in the Mediterranean Sea to celebrate Day of the Russian Navy, the Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

"On July 28, 2024, the naval parades and military sports festivals marking the Day of the Russian Navy will take place in St. Petersburg, in the water areas of the main home bases of the Northern, Baltic and Pacific Fleets, the Caspian Flotilla <…> and the base of the Russian Navy’s permanent task force in the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said.

The celebrations marking Navy Day in St. Petersburg and the Russian Navy’s main bases will culminate in concerts, military bands’ performances and festive fireworks displays.

"Up to 200 ships and boats of various classes are involved in the Main Naval Parade, naval parades and military sports festivities as part of the naval component in 2024. More than 100 pieces of military equipment and up to 15,000 servicemen are also engaged in the events," the ministry said.

SD/