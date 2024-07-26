Shedding blood of innocent no to go unanswered: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian was reacting to the visit of the criminal prime minister of the Israeli regime Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States and the warm greetings he received from the United congressmen.

The crime of killing innocent people and helpless children cannot be ignored, he wrote on X social media platform.

And applauses cannot undo the sins a criminal who committed them, he added, referring to the applause of the US congressmen after Netanyahu's speech.

Shedding the blood of the innocent would not go unanswered, he stressed.

The Israeli regime has killed 39,175 people in the Gaza offensive since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has also injured 90,403 people since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry added.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

