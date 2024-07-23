85% of child laborers in Tehran foreigners: official

Speaking in a seminar in Tehran on Tuesday, Ali Kazemi said that 85% of child laborers in Tehran are children of foreign nationals. He added that the Iranian authorities need to pay attention to the legal policies of foreign nationals.

In the field of foreigners residing in Iran, serious measures have been taken, the Iranian judicial official said, highlighting that several families of foreigners who have entered illegally to Iran, have already been returned to the other side of the shared borders.

Kazemi also stressed that it is certain that many of the problems in the field of child laborers in Tehran have roots in the lack of education of those child laborers and not necessarily in poverty.

SD/6174641