  1. Iran
Jul 23, 2024, 6:28 PM

85% of child laborers in Tehran foreigners: official

85% of child laborers in Tehran foreigners: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran Secretary General of the National Body on Convention on the Rights of the Child says that 85% of child laborers in Tehran are children of foreign nationals.

Speaking in a seminar in Tehran on Tuesday, Ali Kazemi said that 85% of child laborers in Tehran are children of foreign nationals. He added that the Iranian authorities need to pay attention to the legal policies of foreign nationals.

In the field of foreigners residing in Iran, serious measures have been taken, the Iranian judicial official said, highlighting that several families of foreigners who have entered illegally to Iran, have already been returned to the other side of the shared borders. 

Kazemi also stressed that it is certain that many of the problems in the field of child laborers in Tehran have roots in the lack of education of those child laborers and not necessarily in poverty.

SD/6174641

News ID 218275

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News