Iran calls on Danish govt. to return Iranian child to family

Pointing to the unfair decision of the Danish government in handing over an Iranian child named “Dariush Heidari” to a Danish family, bringing false accusations of abducting child filed against his parents by Danish court and returning him to Iran as well as separating this child suffering from autism disorder, the Deputy Chief of Iranian Judiciary for International Affairs described Denmark's actions as a clear violation of the country's obligations in the field of human rights, especially children's rights.

While appreciating the efforts and actions of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at various levels to solve the problem of this family and reuniting the child to his parents, Gharibabadi lashed out at the lack of cooperation of the Danish government under the pretext of the adoption of any decision on this Iranian child merely by the Danish Court.

The main question is this now that the parents of this child are in Iran and are no longer present in Denmark, why the Danish government avoids its obligations to return this child to his parents?!, he lamented.

He once again emphasized that the Danish government’s move adopted against this child who is suffering from autism is contrary to the commitments of human rights.

