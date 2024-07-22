Iran's export of military products, services tripled

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks in an address to a Cabinet session on Sunday as he expounded on the defense achievements of the country during the late President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration over the past three years.

In most performance indicators, he said, the country witnessed an "enormous increase" in the 33-month period.

He added that Iran's production of weapons and defense equipment and systems as well as rendering services to the Armed Forces have been increased by 2.5 times.

The defense chief noted that the successful launch of the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier, the simultaneous putting of three satellites into orbit, the launch of the “Zoljanah” research satellite carrier, the launch of "Saman" orbital transmission system with a sub-orbital space probe, the design and manufacturing of Khorramshahr 4 and Abu Mahdi missiles and acquiring the capability of pinpointing missile products are among the country's defense and military achievements.

He said the manufacturing of Khordad 15 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, the successful test of the domestically-manufactured Mersad and Arman defense systems, the design and manufacturing of Mohajer 10 strategic drone, the successful flight test of Simorgh transport aircraft for the first time, the successful flight test of Yasin training jet aircraft and completion and launch of Dana destroyer are among other Iran's defense accomplishments.

Ashtiani pointed out that the development of detection and identification systems and hitting low-altitude targets and cruise missiles were among other measures carried out by Iran's Defense Ministry.

MA/PressTV