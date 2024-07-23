Pezeshkian says he attaches importance to national consensus

"We must form a cabinet that selects the good ones and those who are introduced from different factions and move towards the general policies defined by the Leader of Islamic Revolution," Pezeshkian noted.

"Whoever wants to take a position in the administration, we must agree on one principle, and that is the satisfaction of the people," the Iranian president-elect stressed.

He also noted, "If the opposite happens, we will not accept it."

Pezeshkian also reaffirmed his commitment to the promises he gave during the presidential election campaign, he said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the parliament on July 30, after the endorsement ceremony in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and some government and military officials on July 28.

According to the official results released by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 6, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 presidential elections runoff.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament next Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. local time next Tuesday, which will be attended by at least five presidents and ten parliament speakers.

The head of the Supreme Court of Iran, members of the Guardian Council, and the Judiciary chief in the Iranian Parliament will also participate in the event.

Also, an endorsement ceremony will be held on Sunday with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the country’s high-ranking officials in attendance.

Since the legislators will partake in the endorsement ceremony, the open session of the parliament will not be convened on Sunday.

MNA/6174154