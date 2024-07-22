Countdown to hit Tel Aviv by Yemeni armed forces has begun

The Yemeni army has declared that it will target Tel Aviv once again in response to Israel’s deadly airstrike on the Red Sea port of al-Hudaydah.

"Abdulsalam Jahaf", a member of the Yemeni parliament, threatened the Zionist regime after posting a message on the internet.

He wrote in this post, "The countdown has begun."

After attacking Hudayday, the Zionist regime has remained on alert in fear for the Yemeni revenge.

The Zionist media reported that last night, the air forces of the Zionist regime were on high alert for fear of the reaction of the Yemeni forces.

MNA/6172879