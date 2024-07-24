Iran's export of military products quadrupled in past 3 years

The spokesman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Rezaei, citing the Islamic Republic's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Tuesday, said that the export of the country's military products during the past three years has increased fourfold.

Rezaei added that private companies had contributed 4.6 times more to Iranian defense industry projects over the past three years compared to the same previous period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei quoted Ashtiani as saying that despite the exorbitant expenses, the Zionist regime failed to complete its air defense and is suffering from weakness.

