VIDEO: Moment when Yemeni drone reached Tel Aviv

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/218024/ Jul 20, 2024, 7:43 AM News ID 218024 TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Footage shows the moment when the Yemeni drone reached occupied Jaffa in Tel Aviv.
