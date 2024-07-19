Yemen's Tel Aviv operation warning against Zionist predators

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

In the first hours of Friday, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces announced the modern Yemeni radar-evading drone, which was made by the Yemeni intelligentsia youth, targeted the heart of Tel Aviv, Abu Torabi Fard said.

This drone, which according to the official reports of the Zionist institutions, landed near the American embassy, ​​is another warning against the Zionist predators, the cleric said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the steadfast nation of Gaza, who stood during the aggression of the arrogant world led by the US, created another dignity and honor for the Islamic nation.

