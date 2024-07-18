Arson suspected in fire that killed seven in france's Nice

The dead include three children – 5, 7 and 10 years old – and a 17-year-old teenager who tried to escape by jumping from a window, they said. The apartment was occupied by a family believed to have Comoran origins, the regional prefect Hugues Moutouh said, referring to the southern African island nation. Ten people were inside when the fire broke out.

Rescuers were alerted at around 2:30 am local time to the blaze on the seventh floor of the building in the low-income neighborhood of Les Moulins, in the west of the city. In spite of the substantial resources deployed, "unfortunately seven people died during this fire," firefighters said according to Le Monde.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media that the quick arrival of firefighters "probably prevented more deaths." Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said investigators were looking into a "criminal" cause for the fire.

"In light of the initial evidence, I have opened an investigation into acts of arson leading to death," he told reporters at the scene. The blaze probably broke out on the building's second floor and spread to higher floors, authorities said.

MNA