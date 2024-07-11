Iran ready to coop. with SCO in fight extremism, terrorism

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi emphasized the need to fight against extremism and terrorism and cooperate with SCO’s member states to ensure the security of the borders.

Speaking at the 10th meeting of the heads of frontier authorities of the SCO, held in China, he said that the border guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran resolutely tries to promote security and spread peace and friendship with its consecutive presence at the common borders based on border laws and treaties with neighbors and strives for economic development in the region.

With 8,755 kilometers of land and water borders in ​​16 border provinces, the Islamic Republic of Iran has common land and sea borders with 15 countries, he said, adding, “While defending the territorial integrity of the country, Iran is making its utmost effort to play a constructive and effective role in promoting relations between SCO’s member states in all aspects including creating stable security and economic development in the region.”

Having a common border with the member countries of the Shanghai Treaty, the Islamic Republic of Iran can play as a linking bridge in boosting the security of the region to a great extent, Goudarzi noted.

He termed the fight against extremism and terrorism as ‘important’ and added that the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, fight against extremism and terrorism, controlling the flow of illegal immigration and cooperation in the field of border security are among the most important areas of interest of the Islamic Republic Iran to cooperate with other member countries.

It is hoped that this cooperation and collaboration with SCO’s member states will be further expanded in the future in this regard, Brigadier General Goudarzi added.

MA/IRN85536104