Iran’s road transit up 55% in 3-month period: Roads minister

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the Rasht-Caspian Railway at the Anzali Free Zone, Mehrdad Bazrpash added that the administration of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made round-the-clock efforts for the completion of the Rasht-Caspian Rail project.

The roads minister pointed to the economic opportunities of Iran in the region and world and said the administration of the late President Raisi enhanced Iran’s diplomacy in the region and the world considerably.

He went on to say that 5.5 million tons of goods were transited via Iranian land and territory in the first three months of the current year, expandable to 20 million tons of transit of goods by the end of the current year (to end March 20, 2025), IRNA reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bazrpash pointed to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and added that the corridor is not merely a rail route but it creates opportunities, development of the maritime economy, facilitation of transit and also improvement of infrastructures.

MP/TSN