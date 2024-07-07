Parl. speaker Ghalibaf holds meeting with president-elect

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Sunday.

Emphasizing that the parliament will throw its support behind Pezeshkian government, the speaker of the Parliament Ghalibaf stressed the sympathetic and effective supervision over the new government in line with the aim of the progress of the country and the well-being of the people as one of the inherent duties of the Parliament.

Pezeshkian, for his part, once again expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic turnout of the people in the 14th presidential election and repaid his tribute to the martyred president Ebrahim Raeisi.

The president-elect further emphasized the real cooperation and synergy of all apparatuses to resolve people's problems and progress of the country.

Ghalibaf was a candidate in the first round of the presidential elections on June 28 and came third after Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili.

