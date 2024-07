At the end of two-day exciting competitions of 2024 IFBB Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday, the Iranian national team, which had participated in the event with 22 competitors, won a total of 24 medals (14 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze) to become the champions.

In addition to winning the title of the overall division of all age groups beating China and Japan, Iran also won the team cup in the adult age group.

MNA