Jul 7, 2024, 2:00 PM

Seven killed, wounded at birthday shooting in Kentucky, US

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.

The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car falling into a ditch, The Guardian reported, citing police.

Police heard shots being fired when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 am, said Jeff Mallery, the city’s police chief. Police found seven shooting victims at the home.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in nearby Cincinnati, Ohio, in critical condition. They were expected to recover.

Florence is located about 12 miles (19km) south of Cincinnati.

