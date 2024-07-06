Philadelphia mass shooting that left 1 dead, 8 others hurt

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Salford Street, near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 11:30 p.m, FOX 29 reported.

Police on patrol in the area encountered one of the victims, and later found a total of nine people had been shot.

A 19-year-old man who had been shot once in the face was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

All eight of the other victims are listed in stable condition. They range in age from 24 to 14.

Police say several shell casings were strewn about the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

Friday morning, police added that their preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were all gathered on Salford Street when a suspect described as having dreadlocked hair opened fire from the passenger side of a passing SUV.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed that while the city has seen fewer homicides this year, shootings like Thursday's are a reminder that the work is not done.

ethel also stated that police had made significant progress in identifying the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.

Thursday's mass shooting comes just one year and one day after a deadly rampage in the same neighborhood left five people dead and several others wounded.

SD/PR