Armenian PM congratulates Pezeshkian's election

"Relations with the brother country of the Islamic Republic of Iran are of special importance for the government and people of the Republic of Armenia, which has been continuously developing since the declaration of independence of Armenia," Pashinyan said.

"Continuous deepening of warm relations between Armenia and Iran in the field of bilateral cooperation and stability and prosperity of the region is of particular importance," Pashinyan added.

"I am confident that with the joint efforts of our governments, the agreements reached between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be implemented and we will jointly implement a number of new programs for the welfare of the friendly people of Armenia and Iran,"

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential vote, the interior ministry says, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

MNA/ISN