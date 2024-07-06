Japan FM congratulates Pezeshkian's election win

On Friday, July 5 (local time), the runoff of the presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran was held and H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian was elected as the next President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan's foreign minister message stated.

Japan hopes that Iran, under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian, will play a constructive role for alleviating tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region, the statement said.

Japan will continue its proactive diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region based on the traditional friendly relationship with Iran, while enhancing dialogues with the new Iranian administration under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian, the message noted.

SD/PR