  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2024, 3:25 PM

Japan FM congratulates Pezeshkian's election win

Japan FM congratulates Pezeshkian's election win

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Kitamura Toshihiro, Japan's foreign minister published a message on the official website of the ministry, congratulating the victory in Iran's presidential elections runoff by Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Friday, July 5 (local time), the runoff of the presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Iran was held and H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian was elected as the next President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan's foreign minister message stated.

Japan hopes that Iran, under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian, will play a constructive role for alleviating tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region, the statement said.

Japan will continue its proactive diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region based on the traditional friendly relationship with Iran, while enhancing dialogues with the new Iranian administration under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Pezeshkian, the message noted.

SD/PR

News ID 217347

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News