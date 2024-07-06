  1. Politics
Who is Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian?

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Get to know Iran's newly-elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Masoud Pezeshkian is an Iranian reformist politician who represented Tabriz, Osku, and Azarshahr electoral district in the Parliament of Iran, and also served as its First Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2020.

He was Minister of Health between 2001 and 2005 under President Mohammad Khatami. 

A cardiac surgeon by training, Pezeshkian previously also served as the chancellor of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and currently is a member of the academic staff at the prestigious university in northern Iran. 

He previously ran for the presidency in 2013 and 2021 but both times failed to make headway.

Pezeshkian officially joined the campaign for the top executive office on June 1, the third day of registration, at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, accompanied by a group of supporters.

