Jul 5, 2024, 10:06 AM

NATO fears France may withdraw from alliance military command

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – NATO members fear a change in France's policy towards the alliance in case of victory of Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the parliamentary elections.

This is reported by Euractiv with reference to diplomatic sources in NATO.

It is noted that in case of victory of the extreme right in the second round of voting in the National Assembly, they can either enter the government or become a strong parliamentary minority capable of blocking the initiatives of the ruling coalition, writes gazeta.ru.

According to a NATO diplomat, this could affect France's foreign policy course despite the fact that Emmanuel Macron will remain president.

The source also noted that, according to the fears of some diplomats, France might once again withdraw from the military command of the alliance, as well as start sending fewer lower-ranking troops to NATO than at present.

