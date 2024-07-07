Activists to protest NATO Summit in Washington

The protest, organized by the Resist NATO coalition, included groups such as the International League of Peoples’ Struggles, the Resist US-Led War Movement, and BAYAN-USA.

"NATO’s 75th summit is occurring during Russia’s counter-aggression strategy against US-NATO military escalation and NATO territorial expansion, which has enabled NATO to call on its members to provide billions in weapons and military aid. The summit is also occurring when NATO is building military partnerships with Indo-Pacific countries to counter the influence of China," said organizers of the Resist NATO coalition, according to PeoplesDispatch.org.

"Protesters will demand that resources be allocated away from militarism and into economic, housing, health, education, and climate initiatives," they added.

The protest follows recent actions in San Diego and Hawaii against the biennial RIMPAC war games, including a large mobilization in San Diego last Sunday.

Globally, opposition to US militarism is rising. In Colombia, social movements have rejected the US-Colombia military exercises in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, North Korea denounced the recent joint military exercise by the US, Japan, and South Korea, calling it "reckless and provocative" and claiming it disturbed the peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the larger region.

SD/PR