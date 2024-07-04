Hezbollah responds to its commander's assassination

Minutes after this massive attack, Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a statement and announced that it carried out this operation in response to the assassination of one of its commanders by the Israeli army in yesterday's attack.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah confirmed that Mohamed Naim Nasser had been martyred, Press TV reported.

It did not provide details about the circumstances of the assassination.

Reports said earlier in the day that Israel killed the commander in an air raid on the Hosh area in Tyre.

In response to the assassination, on Wednesday, Hezbollah said its fighters launched “100 Katyusha rockets” targeting two Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights. It was, the statement said, part of Hezbollah’s “response to the attack and assassination that the enemy carried out.”

Two security sources told Reuters news agency that the assassinated commander was responsible for a section of Hezbollah’s operations at the border, where the group and Israeli forces have been fighting since October.

