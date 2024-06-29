Iran’s non-oil exports rise 40% in 3 years to March

According to the report, Iran's non-oil trade surged from $74 billion in 2020 to $116 billion in 2023, marking a 57 percent increase.

IRICA's report shows that the weight of non-oil trade reached 167 million metric tons (mts) in 2023, up from 147 million mts in 2020, representing a 20 percent increase. Additionally, the value of non-oil exports in the mentioned time shows substantial growth, reaching $49 billion in 2023, a 40 percent increase compared to the $35 billion recorded in 2020.

In terms of imports, Iran’s total imports amounted to $66 billion in the previous year. Notably, $2 billion was allocated to the import of gold bars, and $2.6 billion was spent on trucks and truck units, as reported.

Furthermore, Iran’s foreign trade with neighboring countries increased by 10 percent in 2023, surpassing $61 billion.

The transit of goods through Iran saw a significant increase, with 17.8 million mts transited in 2023, representing a 54 percent surge compared to the previous year.

Also, Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached $61 billion last year.

AMK/TT