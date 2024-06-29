Iran presidential election goes to runoff

The ninth update showed Pezeshkian had garnered 10,415,991 votes and Jalili 9473298 out of 24,535,185 votes counted. Ghalibaf and Pourmohammadi also received 3383340 and 206 397 votes, respectively.

According to Press TV, the other two hopefuls – parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and former interior affairs minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi – trailed behind at 3.3 million and over 206,000 respectively.

Pezeshkian and Jalili will head into a runoff set for July 5. The second round is required if no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, plus one.

The two candidates are allowed to begin their election campaign from Sunday until Wednesday, Vahidi said. Campaigning has to stop 24 hours before the vote.

The snap election is held to choose a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life in the May 19 helicopter crash along with the country’s foreign minister and others.

Voting was extended three times on Friday, each time by two hours, after 6:00 p.m. local time when the polling was supposed to close as per the Constitutional requirement of a 10-hour voting period.

The voting lines finally closed at midnight after which the vote counting began at thousands of polling stations scattered across the country, including more than 6,000 in the capital Tehran.

More than 61 million Iranians were eligible to vote in Friday's election, many of them first-time voters.

