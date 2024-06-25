Indian PM Modi to visit Russia in July

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow early next month, Moscow Times reported.

The Indian English-language newspaper The Tribune, without citing sources, reported that Modi was expected to visit Moscow on July 8 to “underline the engagement” between the two countries.

Likewise, Russian officials quoted by state media said they were “actively preparing” for the meeting.

“I can confirm that we’re preparing a visit by the prime minister of India,” Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov told the state-run TASS news agency without disclosing the specific dates of the trip.

SD/PR