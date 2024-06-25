Candidates hold last debate of presidential election

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took part.

Candidates explained their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi:

We continue the path of martyr Raeisi in the construction of the houses, he said, adding that he would complete the half-finished projects of President Raeisi's government.

We would leave the fundamental part of the country's administration to women, he added.

Alireza Zakani:

Zakani stressed that his possible administration would be ready to implement its services within the framework of the constitution.

In the field of health, no sick person should suffer from anything other than the pain of illness, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Saeed Jalili:

In his remarks, Jalali highlighted the important capacity of Iran's villages in the field of production.

The job security of our village structures, especially our village officials, must be ensured so they can implement the programs, he said.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi:

Pourmohammadi, for his part, said that he would bring a general leap and a completely positive balance to the capital market and stock exchange.

"We must focus on economic growth significantly."

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

Stressing the need for considering and paying attention to the enemy's plans, Ghalbaf said that we must not follow a path that follows the enemy's plan.

We must find a solution for the people to fulfill the Islamic and Iranian duties, he said.

Masoud Pezeshkian:

"Our problem is not having a solution; We have lots of solutions," he said.

In my view, the most important task for the (incoming) president is to answer why these issues have not been resolved, Pezeshkian added.

"I will never accept non-expert and empty promises. Expertise along with accountability is my approach."

