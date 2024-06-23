Presidential candidate stresses Iran's active intl. policy

Pourmohammadi made the remarks on Sunday while speaking at a presser on Sunday morning.

Iran's way of dealings with the US depends on Washington's behavior, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

He also pointed out that if Iran has convergence in the Persian Gulf region, it would have synergistic power in both the economy and global politics.

We will no longer allow an embassy to be attacked, and we will not be fooled by the plots of the enemies, he added.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

MP/TSN channel