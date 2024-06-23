https://en.mehrnews.com/news/216810/ Jun 23, 2024, 3:29 PM News ID 216810 Photo Photo Jun 23, 2024, 3:29 PM Ghalibaf trip to Qom TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of the candidates for the 14th term of the presidential election, visited Qom on Sunday. News ID 216810 کپی شد Related News Pourmohammadi press conference 60,000 polling stations prepared for upcoming election Presidential candidate stresses Iran's active intl. policy Tags Iran Iran presidential elections 2024 Presidential Election
