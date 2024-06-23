60,000 polling stations prepared for upcoming election

Some of these polling stations are mobile, and people can cast their ballot at a total of 90,000 stations, Mohammad Taghi Shahcheraghi said on Sunday.

He added that equipment and facilities have been dispatched to the country's provinces and election maneuvers in 3,500 stations.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

