Armenia officially recognizes Palestinian state

"The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the primary issues on the international political agenda that require settlement. The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against the civilian population and the hostage-taking of civilians during armed conflict, joining the international community's demands for their unconditional release."

“The Republic of Armenia has joined the resolutions of the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, the Republic of Armenia is genuinely committed to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples. On various international platforms, our position has consistently been in favour of a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, and we support the "two-state" solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis can fulfil their legitimate aspirations," Armen Press reported.

“Based on the foregoing and reaffirming our commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine,” the statement reads.

MNA/PR