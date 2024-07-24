  1. Politics
UK ambassador summoned to Iran foreign ministry

UK ambassador summoned to Iran foreign ministry

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the British ambassador to lodge a protests over extradition of an Iranian national to the United States on charges of bypassing the ant-Iran US sanctions.

At the meeting with the UK ambassador Simon Shercliff in Tehran Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry's director for consular affairs lodged Iran's strong protests over the illegal detention of an Iranian citizen and his extradition to the United States.

The statement by the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday added that after learning about the illegal arrest of an Iranian citizen, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded his release through diplomatic channels in Tehran and London, and the efforts are continuing in that regard.

