Poll reveals 52% people to participate in upcoming elections

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – A news poll revealed that over 52% of the people are going to participate in the upcoming presidential elections that is scheduled to be held on June 28.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19. 

Masoud Pezeshkian, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are set to compete in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the results obtained from the Parsine survey, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would likely get 29% of the votes, and another candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, follows him with 21% of the total votes. Saeed Jalili also would likely secure 18% of the votes and the total votes of other candidates stood at 4%.

