Economic issues main topic of first presidential debate

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf answered a number of questions about the economy, inflation control, and production growth.

Alireza Zakani:

Alireza Zakani, in response to the questions asked by the experts in the live program, stated that we should follow the production leap by moving towards product-oriented and knowledge-based production with high-added value.

He said it is very important to pay attention to the issue of human resources and capital in addition to education.

The driving engine of the economy must be the private sector, he said, stressing the importance of the participation of the people in this regard.

Referring to the imposed sanctions, he said that the sanctions should be neutralized inside the country, emphasizing the need for relying on internal capabilities to remove sanctions.

Saeed Jalili:

To depend only on wealth for economic growth is an incomplete view because economic growth has various factors, both wealth and more importantly the management of this wealth, Jalili said for his part, commenting on the issue of economic growth.

"A technology can generate as much growth as many capitals," he stressed.

He also stressed the need to use the capacity of universities in improving the economic situation.

Masoud Pezeshkian:

In his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of interaction with the world.

He also touched upon the situation of exporting the country's oil.

"Without exports and foreign investment, no country has grown since World War II," he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi:

Pourmohammadi also touched upon several issues in his remarks, including the lifting of sanctions.

"Solving economic problems does not have only an economic solution, and economy has a relationship with culture, society, politics and law," he cited.

He also emphasized the need to utilize science and technology for the improvement of the situation.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi:

"Our economy is unpredictable; It should be predictable," Ghazizadeh Hashemi stressed.

He highlighted that the private sector is a strategic partner of the government and the government should welcome its development.

"The government should not compete with the private sector," he emphasized.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

Ghalibaf noted that investment and productivity should be considered to reach economic growth, saying that productivity is his priority over investment.

The government should guarantee that economic problems are resolved in cooperation with the people and investors, he added.

He stressed that the problems caused by sanctions should be solved by diplomacy, adding that if the self-imposed sanctions inside the country are not removed, it is not possible to follow removing sanctions outside the country.

He also stressed the need to use the capacity of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the agreements reached.

MNA/