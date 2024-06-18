Candidate Pezeshkian outlines foreign policy agenda

"Promoting people’s life quality among our main priorities," Pezeshkian said on the TV program on TV sitting alongside former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We will make our utmost efforts not to let Iranian leave country to pursue better life," added the presidential hopeful.

"Revival of Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA will be possible with support of Iranians," he later said.

The presidential hopeful further said that the unity inside the country could contribute to a successful foreign policy.

"Without a well-established and consensual foreign policy, we cannot advance and achieve the country's economic interests," he added.

"We should set aside internal differences to achieve progress.," he said.

"Experts should help find solutions to foreign policy issues," the contender further stressed.

Six candidates are running for the post of president in Iran, namely Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, with the nationwide presidential election slated to be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

MNA