Get to know presidential candidate Mostafa Pourmohammadi /3

Born in December 1959 in the Iranian city of Qom, the 64-year-old Pourmohammadi served in different positions and cabinet posts.

He served as the Minister of Interior Affairs (2005-2008) and as the Justice Minister (2013-2017) in two different administrations.

He also served in other posts including the prosecutor of the revolutionary courts in the provinces of Khuzestan, Hormozgan, and Khorasan, and the prosecutor of the armed forces revolutionary courts in western Iran.

In 2003, he was appointed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as the head of the political and social department of his office.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

MNA/