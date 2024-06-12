US Secretary of State to arrive in Qatar today

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Qatari officials later today as part of his regional tour.

Blinken will arrive in Qatar’s capital Doha this afternoon from Jordan where he attended an emergency summit on Gaza.

He is scheduled to meet Qatar’s emir as well as the PM before holding a news conference.

This is the eighth visit of the US Secretary of State to the region after the start of the Gaza war.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR