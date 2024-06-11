Armed group kills 4 women, 2 children in central Mexico

Expressing his sorrow over the killings, the governor called for an investigation into the possible involvement of the National Guard in the incident inside a home in an industrial neighborhood in Leon city, Xinhua reported.

This request came after neighbors reported that they had seen members of this public security institution on the roof of the place minutes before the attack. These members allegedly took some belongings.

"It is unacceptable that they may be entering homes without a search warrant, if that is the case, and second, we need to review their relationship with what happens minutes after they leave," the governor said.

The Guanajuato Prosecutor's Office has implemented a search perimeter into the killing, and "there are some suspects," he said.

Jorge Guillen, Leon's public security secretary, confirmed the presence of National Guard members at the scene prior to the attack.

"Yes, it is mentioned that the National Guard arrived a few minutes before the event; then the attackers arrived... Everything is in the hands of the Prosecutor's Office," Guillen told the press.

