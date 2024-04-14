Iran's strikes legitimate right to self-defense: Syrian FM

According to Syrian official news agency-SANA, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Mekdad said that the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran was the appropriate one to the Zionist entity, and it is a legitimate right to self-defense against this racist Zionist entity, which does not respect international law and will, nor the Charter of the United Nations.

Mekdad denounced the negligent Western positions in the face of the massacres and inhuman actions of the Israeli entity.

Amir-Abdollahian, in turn, considered that Syria and Iran are in the same trench of supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people who resist against the Zionist entity.

He added that Iran’s response was thoughtful and precise, and stressed that his country would not hesitate to again exercise its right to self-defense against any new Israeli aggression.

MNA