Putin meets N Korea's Jong Un at Russia Vostochny Cosmodrome

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have had a brief talk at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"Thank you for inviting us, despite your tight schedule," Kim told Putin during the meeting.

The ceremony took place at the main entrance to the Unified Technical Complex Launch Vehicles assembly and test buildings.

Putin and Kim will inspect the Vostochny Cosmodrome and then will hold bilateral talks.

When asked about cooperation with North Korea in space, Vladimir Putin emphasized that this is the very reason why they came to Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"The North Korean leadership is interested in rocket construction, they are also trying to develop space technologies," Putin said.

Referring to the issue of potential cooperation with North Korea in military and technological spheres, Vladimir Putin also said that "they will discuss all issues in no particular hurry" because "they have time".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international cooperation. Moreover, Peskov stated Putin and Kim would also discuss "sensitive" issues, which he stressed, "should not become the subject of any public disclosure or announcement".

This is the North Korean leader's first trip abroad in four years and his second trip to Russia. Kim last visited the country in 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the launch facility of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The leaders have also inspected the process of construction of the launch facility of the Angara space rocket complex, which started in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Kim arrived at the railway station of the cosmodrome by train as part of his first visit to Russia since 2019.

RHM/PR