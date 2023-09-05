  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2023, 10:30 AM

S. Korea FM:

Efforts underway to transfer Iran's frozen funds

Efforts underway to transfer Iran's frozen funds

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Efforts are underway to transfer Iran's funds that had been frozen in South Korea, foreign minister Park Jin said.

Park told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone conversation on Monday that involved countries were in close communications to resolve the issue, Reuters reported citing Seoul's foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

Park and the Iranian foreign minister agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries, it said.

The United States and Iran reached an agreement last month for the release of five US citizens detained in Iran while $6 billion of Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen.

The assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank in August for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media has reported

AMK/PR

News Code 205646

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News