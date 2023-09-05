New Saudi ambassador arrives in Tehran

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, the former Saudi ambassador to Oman, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon as the Saudi new envoy to Iran.

Also, Alireza Enayati, the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, arrived in Riyadh earlier today to mark that the level of the diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia has been upgraded to the level of ambassador.

Alireza Enayati previously served as the deputy ambassador at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh. He also served as the Iranain ambassador to Kuwait and the assistant minister and director general of the Persian Gulf Affairs Office at the Iranian foreign ministry.

KI/FNA14020614000827