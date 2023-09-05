  1. Politics
New Saudi ambassador arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The new ambassador of Saudi Arabia arrived in Tehran on Tuesday simultaneously with the arrival of the new Iranian envoy in Riyadh to mark that the two Muslim neighboring countries resumed full diplomatic relations.

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, the former Saudi ambassador to Oman, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon as the Saudi new envoy to Iran.

Also, Alireza Enayati, the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, arrived in Riyadh earlier today to mark that the level of the diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia has been upgraded to the level of ambassador.

Alireza Enayati previously served as the deputy ambassador at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh. He also served as the Iranain ambassador to Kuwait and the assistant minister and director general of the Persian Gulf Affairs Office at the Iranian foreign ministry.

