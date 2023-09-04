Russia open to talks on resuming Black Sea grain deal: Putin

"I know that questions on the grain deal are planned to be raised. We are open to negotiations on this matter," Putin said during the meeting, Sputnik reported.

Russia is among the first countries that try to help Turkey in crises, including forest fires or dealing with the consequences of earthquakes, Putin said.

The pace of development of relations between Russia and Turkey has been maintained, and the positive trend of trade turnover in the first half of the year has also been maintained, although it is not as strong as last year, Putin said.

The Russian President said that he hopes that Moscow and Ankara will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey soon.

"I hope that in the near future, we will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey in order to make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced. And I think this will be beneficial," Putin said.

Regarding energy cooperation, Putin said that "agreements have been reached" between main supplies and consumers on both sides.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in Turkey is developing according to its plan, and its first unit will be launched in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Turkey and Russia are on the path of reaching $100 billion in trade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are going through a completely different period in relations between Turkey and Russia, we are very pleased that our foreign trade is currently $62 billion, and we are moving towards our goal of $100 billion," the Turkish leader said.

The negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Turkey and Russia are important for the whole world, including the African countries, Erdogan said.

"Of course, the most important thing is the grain issue. The world is also waiting for today's results (of negotiations) ... I think that a step towards the underdeveloped African countries will be very important," Erdogan said.

Switching to national currencies in bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow is important, the Turkish President said.

"I believe that the fact that the heads of our central banks will meet here today is important from the point of view of a step towards the transition to national currencies in bilateral relations between us," Erdogan said.

SKH/PR