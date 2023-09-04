Myanmar explosion kills five officials, injures 11 policemen

The first two explosions went off in a building housing a police station and an administrative office, but no one was injured. Later, two more explosives went off, killing five people: a serviceman, two policemen and two administration officials. Another 11 law enforcement officials were wounded, some seriously, AFP reported, citing security sources.

Police have confirmed the incident and the number of injured, but there is no information yet on the perpetrators, the news agency said. Myanmar's armed forces have blamed the incident on the People's Defense Force and the Karen National Liberation Army, a separatist ethnic group fighting the country's armed forces.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country and ousted its leadership. Army officials alleged widespread fraud in the November 2020 general election, which was won by the National League for Democracy party. Since then, Myawaddy has become the center of clashes between the country's armed forces and the interim government, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to Thailand.

TOP PHOTO from archive

MNA/PR