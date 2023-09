TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Millions of pilgrims from around the world are taking the path to the holy city of Karbala on foot to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS). The Arbaeen pilgrimage takes place between Ashura and Arbaeen days.