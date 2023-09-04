More than 14 mn people reached Karbala on Arbaeen occasion

This year's Arbaeen procession is considered the biggest one in the past years, Al-Khattabi stressed.

He added that the Iraqi prime minister directly supervises and monitors the implementation of the plans serving the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

On Sunday, the Iranian police spokesperson said that 3.7 million people have left Iran for Iraq through the border crossings, and 1.7 million people have returned to Iran.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

