"On September 1, at about 23:15 Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted to deliver a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat. The Ukrainian naval drone was detected and destroyed in the Black Sea in time," Sputnik reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to a response center, traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended.

Two additional attempted strikes against the bridge were also foiled by Russian forces, the ministry confirmed.

The bridge incident comes shortly after the Defense Ministry detailed that a Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was intercepted over the Belgorod Region.

Earlier Friday, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) detailed that Ukrainian troops had used three MLRS rockets and three cluster munitions on civilian locations. In fact, the attack prompted the death of a six-year-old child and left multiple people with injuries.

