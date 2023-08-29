The airline company, Air Seychelles, confirmed the situation in an official statement, i24 Newes reported.

Flight HM22, carrying a full load of Zionist passengers, experienced a technical problem that necessitated an emergency landing in Jeddah. Despite the unexpected turn of events, the plane landed safely.

The incident carries a unique significance due to the fact that the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations.

Following the successful landing, efforts were promptly initiated to ensure the swift return of the passengers to their intended destination.

A replacement plane was organized, and just a few minutes after the unscheduled landing, it departed to bring the passengers back.

