Four gold and three silver medals went to Iranian athletes in the physique division on the first day of the sporting event.

For the Iranian national squad, Abolfazl Haji-Bagher, Reza Barfaraz, Hamid Rabbani, and Ayoub Basami each won the gold medals, while Ali Montazeri, Emad Saedi and Vahid Salahshour each received the silver medals.

The 2023 IFBB Asian Championships is underway from August 25 to 27 in Beirut, Lebanon.

AMK/IRIB3958119